Green Bay Doulas: Diaper Drive donation goal expected to be surpassed

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Doulas are hosting the fourth annual Diaper Drive at the House of Hope, which has been going on since June 21.

There are 13 drop-off locations throughout the Green Bay area.

The organization says it’s important to hold the event each year, and to raise awareness for the need of diapers because food stamps can’t be used to purchase the basic need, and there are no government programs to help out families which can’t afford diapers for their children.

“Green Bay and Brown County actually don’t have a diaper bank. So for us, we want to be able to give back to the community in a way, and we know that families struggle to provide necessities for their families,” said Emily Jacobson, the owner of Green Bay Doulas and an event organizer. “We know it costs about $100 a month per child to keep that child in diapers, so we just want to be able to help our community and take one less thing off their plate.”

The overall goal was to collect 50,000 diapers, and although it may take a few days to count the total, organizers tell Action 2 News they will surpass that goal.

All donated items will benefit House of Hope, which uses 25,000 diapers annually.

