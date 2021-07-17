Advertisement

6-year-old girl killed, 5 adults injured in shooting in Washington, DC

A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C....
A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C. Friday night.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 2:20 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C. Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m.

Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said officers heard gunshots and when they arrived on the scene, a group of people directed them to individuals who had been shot.

Benedict said a child was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Three men and two women were shot, but their injuries are non-life threatening.

“There is too much gun violence still perpetuated in this city,” Benedict said.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity high in 15 counties
SWAT team responds to the 800-block of Jackson St. in Oshkosh in the search for a wanted man...
Suspect in armed carjacking arrested after SWAT standoff in Oshkosh
Flooding in Oshkosh at 9th and Ohio. July 15, 2021
How much did you get? Rainfall totals for July 14-15
Flooding on Dewey Street in Manitowoc.
Flood warning lifted for Manitowoc River but Trail’s End residents are left to clean up
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found

Latest News

A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes
FILE - Biz Markie attends the 20th Century Fox press line on Day 2 of Comic-Con International...
Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Unstable weather will continue to fuel huge Oregon blaze
Sheriff Darrell Perkins gets a hug from 6-year-old Mylah Santa Maria Thursday.
Little girl calls 911 to express love for first responders