Police officers treated for smoke inhalation after helping family escape Oshkosh house fire

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with the Oshkosh Fire Department say two police officers are back at work after being treated for smoke inhalation Saturday while helping a family escape a house fire.

According to the fire department, crews were called to the 1600 block of Western Street just after 7:30 a.m.

The fire department said the woman who called stated that due to the smoke, she, as well as her two children, two dogs and a cat, were trapped in the upstairs part of the home.

Fire officials say members of the Oshkosh Police Department arrived at the scene just before fire crews did.

One of the officers found a ladder so officers could climb to an upstairs window to reach the residents.

Officials say all of the residents and pets were rescued through the window by members of the police and fire departments.

Afterwards, fire officials say two of the police officers were taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and were then released to return to work.

Fire officials say the mother was woken up by the smell of smoke in the home, and add there were no working smoke detectors.

The fire, which caused extensive damage to the home and leaving the family displaced, is still be investigated to determine the cause.

Members of the Red Cross are helping the family.

