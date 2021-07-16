Woman dead after crash in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in the Town of Scott.

At about 6:04 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a vehicle in some woods off State Highway 28 north of Lone Pine Road.

Deputies found the driver trapped in the vehicle. She was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was traveling north on Highway 28 and went off the road, rolled and hit some trees.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the victim, but they believe she was a female in her mid-20s. A name will be released Saturday after 10 a.m.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.