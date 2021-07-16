Advertisement

Wisconsin health officials warn of Salmonella outbreak linked to salad greens

BrightFarms Ohio greenhouse (file)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin health officials are warning about a Salmonella outbreak linked to salad greens. Four people in Wisconsin were sickened.

The Department of Health Services says public health data from the multi-state outbreak points to pre-packaged salad greens produced by BrightFarms Inc., of Rochelle, Illinois.

BrightFarms is voluntarily recalling the following packaged products:

  • 50/50 Spring & Spinach
  • Butter Crisp™
  • Harvest Crunch®
  • Lakeside Crunch
  • Mighty Romaine™
  • Nutrigreens™
  • Spring Crunch
  • Spring Mix
  • Sunny Crunch®

People are being advised not to serve or eat these BrightFarms products regardless of any “best by” date. The packages were sold at supermarkets in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Indiana.

The DHS says five people in Illinois were also infected. The illnesses were reported back in June. One person was hospitalized.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the outbreak. The DHS says the list of recalled products might grow.

