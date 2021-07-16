Advertisement

US-Australia basketball game canceled because of protocols

Bradley Beal shoots during practice for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Bradley Beal shoots during practice for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The United States’ men’s basketball exhibition game against Australia scheduled for Friday night in Las Vegas has been canceled because of health and safety protocols.

USA Basketball cited “an abundance of caution” in making the decision Thursday night. The U.S. women’s game against Australia will be played as scheduled Friday in Las Vegas.

The decision to cancel the game came hours after Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was ruled out of the Olympics after being placed into health and safety protocols. The team also said Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant also was in health and safety protocols “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Americans are still scheduled to play Spain on Sunday before heading to Tokyo, with their opening game against France set for July 25.

The U.S. lost its opening two exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia and beat Argentina in the third Tuesday night.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees down on Green Bay's Eliza Street during a thunderstorm on July 14, 2021
Some without power Thursday morning after strong storms
Corey Brewer, 38, faces multiple charges after police say a woman left notes on bathroom...
Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity high in 15 counties
Flooding in Oshkosh at 9th and Ohio. July 15, 2021
How much did you get? Rainfall totals for July 14-15
Flooding on Dewey Street in Manitowoc.
Flood warning lifted for Manitowoc River but Trail’s End residents are left to clean up

Latest News

Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Gov. Evers signs Ethan's Law with lawmakers and members of Ethan's family
Ethan's mother talks about Ethan's Law
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in...
Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada as of mid-August
Pumping out water from flooded home and yard in Oshkosh
Oshkosh homes deal with flooding again