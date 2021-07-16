Advertisement

Undecided Sen. Ron Johnson outpaces Democrats in fundraising

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) holds an event highlighting rare side effects of COVID-19 vaccines
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) holds an event highlighting rare side effects of COVID-19 vaccines
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has raised more money in the last three months than all of the announced Democratic candidates seeking to take him on, even though the two-term incumbent has yet to announce whether he’s seeking reelection in 2022.

His latest campaign finance filings show Johnson raised $1.2 million between April and June and had $1.7 million cash on hand.

Alex Lasry, on leave as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks, led the Democratic field, raising $1 million over the period with more than $1 million cash on hand.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski raised $513,000, which included $45,000 of her own money.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity high in 15 counties
Flooding in Oshkosh at 9th and Ohio. July 15, 2021
How much did you get? Rainfall totals for July 14-15
Flooding on Dewey Street in Manitowoc.
Flood warning lifted for Manitowoc River but Trail’s End residents are left to clean up
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
How did police nab a Wisconsin man accused of driving to Ohio for sex with girl and her mother?

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Supreme Court takes up redistricting lawsuit
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Wisconsin Assembly appeals ruling it violated open records law
Republican Penterman wins special election for Wisconsin Assembly seat
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signs the state budget at Cumberland Elementary School, Thursday,...
Gov. Evers keeps schedule after possible COVID-19 exposure