Advertisement

Second victim dies from Oconto County house fire

One man is dead and a woman burned from a house fire on Big Bear Rd. in Lakewood on July 8, 2021
One man is dead and a woman burned from a house fire on Big Bear Rd. in Lakewood on July 8, 2021(Nicolet Fire District)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Wis. (WBAY) - A house fire in Oconto County last week claimed a second life, the sheriff’s office said as it public identified both victims Friday evening.

Sandra VanGheem was found badly burned outside the home on Big Bear Lane in Lakewood and has died from her injuries. She was 74. Firefighters found David VanGheem, 78, dead inside the house.

The fire was reported at 6:33 in the morning on July 8. The house was engulfed when firefighters arrived.

There’s no new information about what might have caused the fire. That’s being investigated by the state Department of Criminal Investigation’s Arson Bureau. That doesn’t necessarily mean arson is suspected, but the specially trained investigators can look for a cause amid the destruction to the home.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity high in 15 counties
Flooding in Oshkosh at 9th and Ohio. July 15, 2021
How much did you get? Rainfall totals for July 14-15
Flooding on Dewey Street in Manitowoc.
Flood warning lifted for Manitowoc River but Trail’s End residents are left to clean up
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
How did police nab a Wisconsin man accused of driving to Ohio for sex with girl and her mother?

Latest News

Photo of Jordan May. His mother says he died of a drug overdose on June 1, 2021.
2020 set record for drug overdose deaths
Bird suffering from unknown illness. A symptom is swollen, crusty eyes.
Songbirds dying from mysterious illness
The Hubble Space Telescope, in a photo from 2002
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Hubble space telescope repairs
Oshkosh police and SWAT team at standoff on Jackson St.
Oshkosh standoff ends with arrest
SWAT team responds to the 800-block of Jackson St. in Oshkosh in the search for a wanted man...
Suspect in armed carjacking arrested after SWAT standoff in Oshkosh