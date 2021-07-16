Advertisement

Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market offers free hand sanitizer to customers

Pick 'n Save and Metro Market offer free hand sanitizer
Pick 'n Save and Metro Market offer free hand sanitizer(Roundy's Supermarkets, Inc)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc., will now be donating hand sanitizer to customers at their Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores throughout Wisconsin.

Bottles of free hand sanitizer will be available in a display near checkout at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores, while supplies last. Customers are encouraged to take one or more of the free bottles during their shopping trips and will be included with pickup orders.

“Throughout this pandemic, our most urgent priority has been to provide a safe environment for our associates and customers. We’ve established rigorous safety precautions across our stores, manufacturing facilities and supply chain throughout the pandemic,” said James J. Hyland, VP Communications & Public Affairs, Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc.

“As pandemic restrictions continue to be lifted across the state, we are experiencing a reduced demand for hand sanitizer and are pleased to provide free hand sanitizer at our Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores to customers.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT team responds to the 800-block of Jackson St. in Oshkosh in the search for a wanted man...
Suspect in armed carjacking arrested after SWAT standoff in Oshkosh
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity high in 15 counties
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Green Bay jury rules against Walmart in firing employee with Down syndrome
BrightFarms Ohio greenhouse (file)
Wisconsin health officials warn of Salmonella outbreak linked to salad greens
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Police: Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building in Mississippi

Latest News

Police: Girl shot while attempting to steal vehicle
High pressure keeps skies nice and clear this weekend!
First Alert Forecast: A beautiful July weekend!
SWAT team at standoff in Oshkosh
Suspected carjacker arrested after Oshkosh standoff
FILE - In this April 10, 1912 file photo, the luxury liner Titanic departs Southampton,...
Titanic exhibit at Oshkosh Public Museum looks at Wisconsin connections
Titanic exhibit at Oshkosh Public Museum
Titanic exhibit at Oshkosh Public Museum