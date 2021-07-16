Advertisement

Packers profits drop with COVID-19 pandemic

Like with many businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the Packers spending and making money...
Like with many businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the Packers spending and making money in their 2021 fiscal year.(WBAY Staff)
By Annie Krall and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers released their financial numbers today. They faced a 155.2% decrease in profit from operations from the 2020 to 2021 fiscal years which ends March 31. A loss due to not having fans during regular 2020 season games and lacking local merchandise purchases.

A partial breakdown of the Packers statement of income that was released today:

2021: ($ millions) // Changes from 2020 Fiscal Year

National revenue: $309.2 // + $13.2, 4.5%

Local revenue: $61.8 // - $149.1, -70.7%

Total revenue: $371.1 // - $135.8. -26.8%

Total expenses: $409.8 // - $26.7, -6.1%

Profit from Operations: ($38.8) // - 109.1, -155.2%

Investment Fund gain (loss): $120.0 // + 141.1, 670.9%

Net income: $60.7 // +25.8, 74.1%

2020: ($ millions)

National revenue: $296.0

Local revenue: $210.9

Total revenue: $506.9

Total expenses: $436.6

Profit from Operations: $70.3

Investment Fund gain (loss): ($21.0)

Net income: $34.9

