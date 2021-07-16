Packers profits drop with COVID-19 pandemic
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers released their financial numbers today. They faced a 155.2% decrease in profit from operations from the 2020 to 2021 fiscal years which ends March 31. A loss due to not having fans during regular 2020 season games and lacking local merchandise purchases.
A partial breakdown of the Packers statement of income that was released today:
2021: ($ millions) // Changes from 2020 Fiscal Year
National revenue: $309.2 // + $13.2, 4.5%
Local revenue: $61.8 // - $149.1, -70.7%
Total revenue: $371.1 // - $135.8. -26.8%
Total expenses: $409.8 // - $26.7, -6.1%
Profit from Operations: ($38.8) // - 109.1, -155.2%
Investment Fund gain (loss): $120.0 // + 141.1, 670.9%
Net income: $60.7 // +25.8, 74.1%
2020: ($ millions)
National revenue: $296.0
Local revenue: $210.9
Total revenue: $506.9
Total expenses: $436.6
Profit from Operations: $70.3
Investment Fund gain (loss): ($21.0)
Net income: $34.9
