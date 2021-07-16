Advertisement

Oshkosh Police looking for suspect who stole truck at gunpoint

Richard Christl
Richard Christl(Oshkosh Police Dept.)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police are looking for a man who fled police after pointing a gun at the driver of a truck Thursday evening.

The suspect was identified as Richard L. Christl, 38. If you see him, do not approach him. Call 911.

Christl took off in a 2010 Red Chevy Silverado with Wisconsin License Plate SZ7402.

On Thursday at about 6:15 p.m., police attempted to make contact with Christl on an arrest warrant.

Christl was a passenger in the Chevy truck. As police approached, Christl pointed a gun at the driver of the truck. The driver got out and Christl took off at a high rate of speed.

Police did not chase him.

No one was hurt.

Again, Richard Christl is believed to be armed. If you see him, call 911.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity high in 15 counties
Flooding in Oshkosh at 9th and Ohio. July 15, 2021
How much did you get? Rainfall totals for July 14-15
Flooding on Dewey Street in Manitowoc.
Flood warning lifted for Manitowoc River but Trail’s End residents are left to clean up
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
How did police nab a Wisconsin man accused of driving to Ohio for sex with girl and her mother?

Latest News

Woman dead after crash in Sheboygan County
July 16 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weekend
July 16 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice Friday
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found