Oshkosh Police looking for suspect who stole truck at gunpoint

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police are looking for a man who fled police after pointing a gun at the driver of a truck Thursday evening.

The suspect was identified as Richard L. Christl, 38. If you see him, do not approach him. Call 911.

Christl took off in a 2010 Red Chevy Silverado with Wisconsin License Plate SZ7402.

On Thursday at about 6:15 p.m., police attempted to make contact with Christl on an arrest warrant.

Christl was a passenger in the Chevy truck. As police approached, Christl pointed a gun at the driver of the truck. The driver got out and Christl took off at a high rate of speed.

Police did not chase him.

No one was hurt.

Again, Richard Christl is believed to be armed. If you see him, call 911.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.