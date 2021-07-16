Advertisement

A NICE SUMMER WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weekend looks nice... Look for more sunshine and dry weather, which will hopefully allow any high water across eastern Wisconsin to recede. As a ridge of high pressure builds aloft in the atmosphere, the weekend forecast looks calm but temperatures will be climbing from the low 80s Saturday to the mid 80s Sunday. You may notice skies a bit hazy as that upper level ridge kicks wildfire smoke our way, but other than that, the weather is generally quiet for the weekend.

By Monday afternoon, the heat index will likely be close to 90 degrees as both humidity and temperatures ramp up. We’ll also keep an eye on some chances of showers and thunderstorms next week. Our early thoughts are that they could glide across the area early Tuesday morning, with more spotty storm chances Wednesday and Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: NE-E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. A mild night. Patchy fog late? LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable temperatures. Comfortable. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Warmer and more humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. A late night t’shower? HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: A chance of early thundershowers, then partly cloudy. Humid, but not as hot. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Less humid. Maybe thunder late? HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: A daybreak shower? Partly sunny. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity high in 15 counties
Flooding in Oshkosh at 9th and Ohio. July 15, 2021
How much did you get? Rainfall totals for July 14-15
Flooding on Dewey Street in Manitowoc.
Flood warning lifted for Manitowoc River but Trail’s End residents are left to clean up
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
How did police nab a Wisconsin man accused of driving to Ohio for sex with girl and her mother?

Latest News

First Alert Weather forecast highs for July 17, 2021
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny, seasonable weekend
July 16 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer weekend weather
First Alert Weather
A DRY AND SUNNY WEEKEND FORECAST
July 16 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weekend