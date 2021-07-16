INTERVIEW: Free water testing at Wisconsin Farm Technology Days

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering free, on-the-spot well water testing during Wisconsin Farm Technology Days to address potential health concerns in drinking water. Bring well water in a clean container and get results within 10 minutes.

Sarah Thomsen talks with Marty Nessman, the DNR’s private water supply section chief, about the testing -- what they’re looking for, the health effects of water with high nitrate levels, and what people can do if there are concerns about their water samples.

Farm Tech Days takes place July 20-22 in Eau Claire.

