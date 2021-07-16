Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Free water testing at Wisconsin Farm Technology Days

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering free, on-the-spot well water testing during Wisconsin Farm Technology Days to address potential health concerns in drinking water. Bring well water in a clean container and get results within 10 minutes.

Sarah Thomsen talks with Marty Nessman, the DNR’s private water supply section chief, about the testing -- what they’re looking for, the health effects of water with high nitrate levels, and what people can do if there are concerns about their water samples.

Farm Tech Days takes place July 20-22 in Eau Claire.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity high in 15 counties
SWAT team responds to the 800-block of Jackson St. in Oshkosh in the search for a wanted man...
Suspect in armed carjacking arrested after SWAT standoff in Oshkosh
Flooding in Oshkosh at 9th and Ohio. July 15, 2021
How much did you get? Rainfall totals for July 14-15
Flooding on Dewey Street in Manitowoc.
Flood warning lifted for Manitowoc River but Trail’s End residents are left to clean up
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found

Latest News

BrightFarms Ohio greenhouse (file)
Wisconsin health officials warn of Salmonella outbreak linked to salad greens
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: New cases still climbing
Anyone who signs up for an in-person visit at one of the six facilities will be asked if they...
Dept. of Corrections offering COVID-19 vaccination during visitation at some facilities
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity high in 15 counties