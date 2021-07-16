HIGH WATER ACROSS EAST-CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS MORNING

There’s a high pressure system drifting through the northern Great Lakes. This stable weathermaker will give us a fine looking Friday! After patchy fog in the Northwoods fades away, skies will be mostly sunny. Our temperatures will be seasonable for the middle of July, as highs climb into the upper 70s to about 80 degrees. Despite the summertime warmth, it won’t be quite as humid thanks to a northeast breeze.

The weekend also looks nice... Look for more warm sunshine and dry weather, which will hopefully allow any high water across eastern Wisconsin to recede. As a ridge of high pressure builds aloft in the atmosphere, temperatures will climb with an increase in humidity. By Monday afternoon, the heat index will likely be close to 90 degrees.

We’ll also keep an eye on some smaller chances of showers and thunderstorms next week. Our early thoughts are that they could glide across the area early Tuesday morning, with another chance heading into Thursday.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. Not as humid. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. A mild night. Patchy fog late? LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable warmth. Only slightly humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and more humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: A chance of early thundershowers, then sun. Humid, but not as hot. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Less humid. Maybe thunder. HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 84

