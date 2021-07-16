Advertisement

Green Bay jury rules against Walmart in firing employee with Down syndrome

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Walmart lost a federal lawsuit in Wisconsin, as a jury sided with a sales associate who has Down syndrome and alleged that schedule changes exacerbated attendance problems that led to her firing.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission brought the case and announced Friday that a jury in federal court in Green Bay awarded Marlo Spaeth more than $125 million in punitive damages. Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove says under federal law, that will be reduced to the maximum allowed, which is $300,000.

The jury on Thursday also awarded Spaeth $150,000 in compensatory damages.

Hargrove says Walmart is reviewing its legal options.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity high in 15 counties
Flooding in Oshkosh at 9th and Ohio. July 15, 2021
How much did you get? Rainfall totals for July 14-15
Flooding on Dewey Street in Manitowoc.
Flood warning lifted for Manitowoc River but Trail’s End residents are left to clean up
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
How did police nab a Wisconsin man accused of driving to Ohio for sex with girl and her mother?

Latest News

A New Day Clothing Resource is open in Clintonville.
Free back to school clothes being offered to students in Clintonville
BrightFarms Ohio greenhouse (file)
Wisconsin health officials warn of Salmonella outbreak linked to salad greens
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: New cases still climbing
SWAT team responds to the 800-block of Jackson St. in Oshkosh in the search for a wanted man...
SWAT team in standoff with Richard Christl, suspected of stealing truck at gunpoint