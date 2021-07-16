Free back to school clothes being offered to students in Clintonville

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the middle of July and some people are already thinking about back to school shopping. But, in Clintonville, where 17% of people live in poverty -- 26% of those kids-- shopping for new clothes isn’t always an option. A community program is underway to give new clothes away.

Back to school shopping is underway at A New Day Clothing Resource in Clintonville.

“This one I really like. It has racing checkers,” rising 4th grader Alex Baker.

The clothing store, which is part of the Clintonville Compassionate Connections Center, a non-profit that opened in January -- dedicated to helping struggling families in the town -- is offering everything for free.

According to Emily Swan with A New Day Clothing Resource, “We just have seen such a need for clothing and clothing is such an expensive purchase for the beginning of the school year for a lot of families so we’ve addressed this need.”

Teaming up with Jake’s Network of Hope, A New Day was able to secure brand new clothing from labels like Nike, Old Navy, and Converse.

Families of newborns to high school seniors, in the Clintonville School District, are able to choose from racks and racks of clothes. They’re taking home up to four pairs of pants and shirts, underwear, socks, shoes and even some accessories.

“There’s absolutely no requirements for who can come and get stuff. As long as you live within the Clintonville School District you’re able to come, get some clothes and look awesome,” adds Neely Goerlinger with A New Day Clothing Resource.

And for kids who are in need, sometimes looking good is all they need to start the school year off right. “Kids that are in poverty, if they can get the name brand stuff they feel cooler, they can afford it or whatnot. I think it’s going to boost their esteem a lot more and help them adapt to school,” says shopper, Kaylee Mohr.

A New Day Clothing Resource will be open Saturday and Sunday (July 17-18) from 11a.m.-3p.m. and 6-8pm. It will reopen again on Monday and Tuesday (July 19-20) from 9a.m.-3p.m..

