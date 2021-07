KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are at the scene of a fire at Bearcat’s Fish House in Algoma.

The scene is located at 295 4th St.

Highway 42/4th St is closed between N Water St and Steele St.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office asks people to avoid the scene.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Highway 42 (4th Street) is closed between Steele Street and N. Water Street in Algoma because of a fire at Bearcat's Fish House. The 2nd Street bridge is an alternate route across the Ahnapee River. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/LFjOAuWMRu — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) July 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.