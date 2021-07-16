Concerns about a mystery disease killing songbirds making its way to Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Songbirds are suffering from a mystery illness that was first reported in May reaching from the Eastern United States and now to the Midwest.

Thousands of juvenile songbirds have gone blind and died from an unidentified disease. Most of the birds have been reported in the Eastern part of the country, but have been seen in Indiana now.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says they are actively following incidents as they’re reported, especially as the illness is on its way to the Midwest. Cases have been identified in at least 10 states, which so far are Robins, Grackles, Starlings, Blue Jays, and Brown-Headed Cowbirds.

“And talking with them, we’ve gotten more information about this and it seems that this disease can spread at feeders, so it’s a contact disease that if a bird that’s sick goes to the feeder, a healthy bird goes there, they can also become sick,” said Lori Bankson, curator of animals at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay has removed all of its onsite bird feeders until more is known about what’s making these birds sick.

“Instead of causing a problem and being a source of a problem, taking that proactive step knowing that the birds can get a lot of natural food right now, just out in the trees and out in people’s gardens, and in their yards, and from the flowers, so it is a, if there had to be a good time of year, this is a good time for us to take those feeders down,” said Bankson.

The Wisconsin DNR recommends pulling down your own bird feeders or making sure to wash the feeders every few days, and always using gloves while doing so. They recommend cleaning them with soap and water, followed by a rinse in 10% bleach solution.

Experts say the main symptom to look for in these birds are crusty and red eyes.

“This is absolutely different from what we’ve seen in our wildlife community before, so it’s a lot of the unknown factors and it’s affecting birds that are typically not impacted by something like this,” said Bankson.

Officials say if anyone finds a sick or dead bird with these symptoms to report it to the Wisconsin DNR or Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in animal care at (920) 391-3685.

