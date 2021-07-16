Aaron Jones’ goal: “Bring title back to Titletown”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - To say Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is excited to get back on the football field has to be an understatement. Jones hosted his inaugural two day ‘Aaron Jones Football Camp’ at Notre Dame High School in Green Bay on Friday.

200 kids turned out for the camp which had the Pro Bowl running back helping out during drills and even lining up to take on some of the campers.

“I can’t wait to get out on the field. I’m out there playing defensive back doing different things with them and I’m like ‘man football is right around the corner’ so it’s coming up here quick and I’m excited,” Jones said.

Jones, who signed a four-year, $48 million contract to return to the Packers in March made it clear on why he wanted to come back.

“Green Bay means a lot to me. Green Bay is home. This is where I started my career. Where I hope to finish it. We have great fans here,” Jones said. “This is as close as you get to a college atmosphere and the involvement with the fans is like no other.”

Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Jones ranks 11th in Packers history with 3,364 rushing yards. In 2020, Jones averaged 5.49 yards per carry, the best mark in franchise history and 18th-best in NFL history (minimum 200 carries).

The Packers also coming of back-to-back losses in the NFC Championship so his goal for the 2021 season isn’t hard to figure out.

“Super Bowl. I think that’s all 32 team’s goals coming in. We’ve been close the past two years. I feel like it’s time for us to get over that hump and bring the title back to Titletown,” Jones said.

Packers Training Camp begins Wednesday, July 28.

