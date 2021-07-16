Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Hubble space telescope repairs

The Hubble Space Telescope, in a photo from 2002
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - NASA thinks it’s solved the problem with the Hubble space telescope. The telescope shut down a month ago. At first, NASA thought a computer failed, but then the backup computer failed, too.

Brad Spakowitz talks about NASA’s fix-it job from 340 miles down.

Speaking of things to see in space, Brad also shows you where to look Friday, July 16, for the International Space Station, Venus and Saturn.

