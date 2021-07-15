Advertisement

Wisconsin unemployment stuck at 3.9%

3d UNEMPLOYMENT RATE lettering and 3d bars, finished graphic
3d UNEMPLOYMENT RATE lettering and 3d bars, finished graphic(Associated Press | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remains at 3.9% in June for the third month in a row. The state Department of Workforce Development reported the latest totals on Thursday.

The nationwide unemployment rate in June was 5.9%.

A year ago, in June 2020, the unemployment rate was 8.6% down from 10.4% in May as the spread of the coronavirus started to slow in the summer months.

Wisconsin added 8,400 private sector jobs in June, bringing its total to 120,800 more than a year ago.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees down on Green Bay's Eliza Street during a thunderstorm on July 14, 2021
Some without power Thursday morning after strong storms
Corey Brewer, 38, faces multiple charges after police say a woman left notes on bathroom...
Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors
Sheriff’s Department recommending charges for parents of Taylor County toddler killed by train
Flooding on Dewey Street in Manitowoc.
Flood warning continues for Manitowoc River
Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
How did police nab a Wisconsin man accused of driving to Ohio for sex with girl and her mother?

Latest News

Interior of St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in downtown Green Bay (WBAY file photo)
Green Bay bishop says Catholics will be obligated to attend Sunday mass in August
Judge drops disorderly conduct charges against man who harassed off-duty officers
Neshota Park horse and hiking trails under water after heavy rains in July, 2021
Flooding closes Neshota Park trails
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity high in 15 counties