Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Chandler Halderson has officially been charged with first-degree intentional homicide Thursday in the death of his father, Bart Halderson as unidentified human remains were also found the day before.

Chandler Halderson faces additional charges of hiding and mutilating a corpse as well as giving false information on a kidnapped or missing person.

According to a criminal complaint, authorities found a “portion of unidentified human remains” on Wednesday near Old Hwy 60 along the Wisconsin River, a Department of Natural Resources property, near the Town of Roxbury. A witness allegedly saw a person matching Chandler’s description in the area on July 10.

The sheriff’s office noted unidentified human remains, later identified as Bart Halderson, were found on July 8 in rural Cottage Grove.

Chandler Halderson appears in Dane Co. court on July 15, 2021. (Dane Co. via YouTube)

During a Thursday afternoon court appearance, prosecutors indicated they expect more charges to be filed in the future.

Court Commissioner Brian Asmus set bail at $1 million after arguments by prosecutors and Halderson’s attorney.

Defense attorney Catherine Dorl told Asmus her client is a lifelong resident of Wisconsin, has been involved in the Boy Scouts and church groups, and has no prior criminal history. She had asked that bail be continued at $10,000.

Law enforcement considered Bart a missing person for several days, starting on July 7. That’s when he and his wife Krista were reported missing.

After speaking with several witnesses, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office located Bart Halderson’s remains in rural Dane County July 9. Krista Halderson is still considered a missing person at this time.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing couple from the Village of Windsor. Earlier today, a family member reported Bart and Krista Halderson were last seen on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at their home. (Dane County Sheriff's Office)

The couple was reportedly last seen on July 1, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Twenty-three-year-old Halderson was previously arrested Thursday on a charge of giving deputies false information in the missing persons case.

