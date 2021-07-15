Advertisement

Tornado siren near New Holstein malfunctioning, crews working to fix it

(WBAY photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Calumet County are working to turn off a tornado siren after it malfunctioned Wednesday night.

A viewer in New Holstein alerted Action 2 News to the siren, saying it had been going on and off for about 30 minutes late Wednesday.

According to the New Holstein Police Department, the siren is malfunctioning, and they are contacting the proper officials so they can address it.

An estimated repair time wasn’t immediately provided.

No tornado warnings have been issued for the area, although heavy rainfall was reported as strong storms moved through the area.

CLICK HERE to get the latest First Alert Forecast.

Malfunctioning tornado siren in New Holstein
