Rapson crowned as Best Baker in ‘BAY Bake-off

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - What started off as a simple station-wide e-mail to find out who the best baker is at WBAY quickly became a fierce competition among station employees.

A message sent by Action 2 News’ Cami Rapson on June 30 invited all employees to participate in the ‘BAY Bake-off on Wednesday, July 14.

Soon after, multiple employees began thinking of what their best sweet dish would be.

In the days leading up to the challenge, members of the Action 2 News Team took to social media to sound off on the challenge, saying they were “warming up” ahead of time, and some also left hints as to what their dishes contained.

Who’s the best baker at @WBAY ? Find out tomorrow!! Or is @camirapson not really holding a contest, she’s just trying to get people to bring sweets in for @BillJartzWBAY #WBAY #BestBaker pic.twitter.com/XDGDZ0V3Sl — Emily Matesic (@EmilyMatesic) July 14, 2021

Let me know if you need me to do a taste test before 🤤🤤 https://t.co/zTr9SQ6sNX — Megan Kernan (@megankernantv) July 13, 2021

I saw a preview of @ka_termini's entry..LOOKS SOO GOOOOD.. I am so jealous I won't be here!! YUMMMM.... — Aisha Morales (@AishaLMorales) July 14, 2021

None of the employees told one another what they planned on making for the challenge, only displaying their sweet concoctions when they were brought in Wednesday afternoon.

However, Rapson decided to show glimpses of her dish throughout the day on social media.

So this the next pic. A friend tasted and didn’t hate it. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/3IZZBzfpKz — Cami Rapson (@camirapson) July 14, 2021

The dishes were brought in at 2 p.m., and employees had less than 2 hours to decide which of roughly a dozen recipes were their top three choices, filling out a ballot that was then counted by Rapson, reporter Megan Kernan and 6 p.m. newscast producer Krystal Termini.

During the voting, conversations were held regarding if Rapson’s dish was considered baking, as her recipe, called Fun Magic, featured a funnel cake, which is deep fried, not baked.

The votes were counted shortly before 4 p.m., with results being streamed live on the WBAY-TV Facebook page.

In the end, Rapson’s dish came in first, with three runner ups named as well. Digital Content Producer and Editor Krystal Frasier was the first runner-up with Pecan Pie Brownies, while reporters Josh Peguero and Megan Kernan coming in second and third, respectively.

Peguero’s dish was a carrot cake with homemade frosting, while Kernan used a family recipe - Butterfinger Cake.

We’ve compiled a list of recipes below, with links to other competitor’s recipes as well, including reporter Emily Matesic’s chocolate cupcakes and peanut butter frosting, and reporter Annie Krall’s Chocolate Thumbprints with Caramel and Sea Salt.

Although @camirapson took the top spot, there were three runner ups! 1st runner up @krystalfrasier made Pecan Pie Brownies, 2nd runner up @JoshuaPeguero made Carrot Cake and the 3rd runner up @megankernantv made Butterfinger Cake! Congrats to all who participated! #wbaybakeoff https://t.co/0hSM2hlP0D — WBAY-TV 2 (@WBAY) July 14, 2021

RECIPES ENTERED IN THE ‘BAY BAKE-OFF:

1st Runner Up: Krystal Frasier’s Pecan Pie Brownies: CLICK HERE for the recipe

2nd Runner Up: Joshua Peguero’s Carrot Cake and Cream Cheese Frosting - CLICK HERE for the cake mix and CLICK HERE for the frosting recipe

3rd Runner Up: Megan Kernan’s Butterfinger Cake:

Butterfinger Cake Recipe (Megan Kernan)

Annie Krall’s Chocolate Thumbprints with Caramel and Sea Salt - CLICK HERE for the recipe

Emily Matesic’s Chocolate Cupcakes and Peanut Butter Icing - CLICK HERE for the recipe

As far as Rapson’s winning recipe? Fry small thin strips that you can put in a cupcake foil, and then make homemade vanilla ice creaming, using the Cuisinart ice cream maker, as well as the recipe in the booklet. Then, put Magic Shell Fudge flavor over the ice cream and top with whipped cream and a fresh strawberry. The recipe for the funnel cake base can be found by CLICKING HERE.

