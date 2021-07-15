Advertisement

Police: Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building in Mississippi

By Matt Robin and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - Police are investigating a case involving a robbery, a shooting, an adult film and a naked man running through a residential neighborhood.

WTOK reports the Meridian Police Department is investigating the armed robbery, which happened at an abandoned alternative school while three people were making an adult film around noon Sunday.

Police say the robber, who was still naked from shooting the film, made the victim send him $200 through Cash App. The victim tried to run away but was chased and shot at by the naked gunman, who put several holes in his car.

“In my seven years of doing this, this is one of the most unique incidents that I’ve ever run across,” said detective Rochester Anderson.

Police have the names of the two suspects they believe were involved in the robbery but are waiting on additional evidence before making arrests.

Copyright 2021 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees down on Green Bay's Eliza Street during a thunderstorm on July 14, 2021
Some without power Thursday morning after strong storms
Corey Brewer, 38, faces multiple charges after police say a woman left notes on bathroom...
Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors
Sheriff’s Department recommending charges for parents of Taylor County toddler killed by train
Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
How did police nab a Wisconsin man accused of driving to Ohio for sex with girl and her mother?
Flooding on Dewey Street in Manitowoc.
Flood warning for Manitowoc River, waters receding

Latest News

The Dixie Fire was burning near Paradise, Calif., on Wednesday.
California blaze erupts near site of deadliest US wildfire
Dr. Michelle Fiscus, Tennessee’s former top vaccination official, received a dog muzzle in the...
Fired Tennessee vaccine official received dog muzzle in mail
Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
Pressing German-US issues as Merkel meets with Biden
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington....
How the expanded child tax credit payments work
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and President Joe Biden discussed the child tax credit...
Money in the bank: Child tax credit dollars head to parents