Peyton Manning weighs in on Rodgers’ Future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The world will find out July 27th if Aaron Rodgers will play for the Packers this year. That’s when veterans are scheduled to arrive at Green Bay’s training camp.

Tuesday night at the MLB All-Star Game in Denver, five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning was asked what he thinks of it all.

“Obviously, it’s the question of the summer here in Denver,” Manning said. “Obviously, I hope he plays somewhere this year. The fact that Aaron Rodgers might not play this year, I can’t fathom it. He’s too good of a player. Too fun to watch for the fans. I personally hope it’s in Green Bay. That’s what I see him as. I hope they can kinda make amends and work [it] out. That team is so close, if he were to leave there it’d be a major change, obviously, for them.

“My gut is he’s not coming to Denver. My gut is Denver’s gonna have Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater be their quarterback. At this point, you gotta kinda know what your plan is, you can’t be having a new quarterback three weeks before the season.”

Last weekend at the American Century Championship, Rodgers said he plans to figure out his future in a couple weeks.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.