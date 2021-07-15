Packers planning free concert for Kickoff Weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are planning a Kickoff Weekend concert ahead of the first game at Lambeau Field.

There will be a free concert outside of Lambeau Field on Sunday, Sept. 19.

The name of the artist, concert details and other festivities are to be announced. The Packers say those details will be released in early August.

We do know the concert will take place in the east side parking lot.

The Packers host the Detroit Lions on Monday, Sept. 20. Kickoff is 7:15 p.m.

It will be the first full capacity crowd at Lambeau Field since January 2020.

