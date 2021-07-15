Mason Street Bridge closure causes headaches for residents living along Ashland Ave

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Mason Street Bridge has stayed stuck on an upright position since last Tuesday, July 6 and there isn’t any word yet from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation about when it will come down.

Drivers have been forced to find other ways across the Fox River using alternate roads such as Ashland Avenue to get around Green Bay.

“How are we supposed to make our ends meet, when they can’t even meet the needs of transportation?” Nicky Rogers of Green Bay asked standing near Ashland Avenue.

Rogers was with Lauren Martell who lives along Ashland and said it’s hard to cross the street to a park near her home.

“Nobody wants to stop at the crosswalk, which before the bridge was down that was never really a problem,” Martell of Green Bay said.

The DOT’s latest data showed an average of almost 39,000 vehicles drove across the Mason Street Bridge every day in 2017.

When a boat needs to get through and the Walnut and Main street bridges need to be lifted, it causes major backups as it did during Wednesday morning’s rush hour.

“Why is it taking longer than expected?...What is the delay for?” Martell said.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation are expected to provide an update on the bridge Thursday afternoon. Yet for the last few days, the closure has not only disrupted traffic but people’s lives.

“Now I am having to go out of my way to get where I need to be. It’s not only hitting my gas tank, it’s hitting my wallet. It’s making things a lot more stressful. Come 5 o’clock this place is a nut house,” Rogers said.

As Action 2 News reported last week, the lifts are potentially stuck due to a gear being dislodged. The malfunction still remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.