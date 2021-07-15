Advertisement

Lightning strike believed to be cause of Kiel house fire, no injuries reported

Officials say they believe a lightning strike caused a Kiel home to start on fire Wednesday...
Officials say they believe a lightning strike caused a Kiel home to start on fire Wednesday night.(Kiel Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:36 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews say they believe a Kiel home started on fire Wednesday night due to a lightning strike.

According to members of the Kiel Fire Department, crews were called to the 600 block of 10th Street at 9:46 p.m. for a report of smoke and flames coming from the roof of a home.

Officials say residents were home at the time, and they were able to safely evacuate.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the roof, and were able to bring the fire under control within 10 minutes.

However, firefighters stayed on scene for three hours in order to do overhaul and salvage operations.

The Kiel Fire Department tells Action 2 News there were no injuries during the incident.

Fire officials say initial damage is estimated to be at $75,000.

Multiple departments assisted the Kiel Fire Department.

