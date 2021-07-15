INTERVIEW: Selecting Green Bay’s next police chief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Public input is being sought as the City of Green Bay chooses its next police chief.

Chief Andrew Smith retired in May. Four finalists were named:

Benjamin Allen, 20 year veteran of the Green Bay Police Department, currently serving as Captain of the Professional Standards Division.

Christopher Davis, 22 year veteran of the Portland Police Department, currently serving as Deputy Chief.

David Salazar, 25 year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department, currently serving as Captain/Commander of District 2 Patrol Bureau.

Kevin Warych, 20 year veteran of the Green Bay Police Department, currently serving as Commander of Operations.

The Green Bay Police & Fire Commission organized six listening sessions around the city and online. The last one is Thursday, July 15, at 5:30 P.M. at the Boys & Girls Club on University Ave.

We talked with Rod Goldhahn, president of Green Bay Police & Fire Commission, about why the commission decided to hold listening sessions this time -- it only took comments in writing before hiring Smith -- the feedback its received so far, and how people can continue to offer input and ask questions after the listening sessions are over.

