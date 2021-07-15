INTERVIEW: Selecting Green Bay’s next police chief
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Public input is being sought as the City of Green Bay chooses its next police chief.
Chief Andrew Smith retired in May. Four finalists were named:
- Benjamin Allen, 20 year veteran of the Green Bay Police Department, currently serving as Captain of the Professional Standards Division.
- Christopher Davis, 22 year veteran of the Portland Police Department, currently serving as Deputy Chief.
- David Salazar, 25 year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department, currently serving as Captain/Commander of District 2 Patrol Bureau.
- Kevin Warych, 20 year veteran of the Green Bay Police Department, currently serving as Commander of Operations.
The Green Bay Police & Fire Commission organized six listening sessions around the city and online. The last one is Thursday, July 15, at 5:30 P.M. at the Boys & Girls Club on University Ave.
We talked with Rod Goldhahn, president of Green Bay Police & Fire Commission, about why the commission decided to hold listening sessions this time -- it only took comments in writing before hiring Smith -- the feedback its received so far, and how people can continue to offer input and ask questions after the listening sessions are over.
