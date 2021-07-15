Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Selecting Green Bay’s next police chief

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Public input is being sought as the City of Green Bay chooses its next police chief.

Chief Andrew Smith retired in May. Four finalists were named:

  • Benjamin Allen, 20 year veteran of the Green Bay Police Department, currently serving as Captain of the Professional Standards Division.
  • Christopher Davis, 22 year veteran of the Portland Police Department, currently serving as Deputy Chief.
  • David Salazar, 25 year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department, currently serving as Captain/Commander of District 2 Patrol Bureau.
  • Kevin Warych, 20 year veteran of the Green Bay Police Department, currently serving as Commander of Operations.

The Green Bay Police & Fire Commission organized six listening sessions around the city and online. The last one is Thursday, July 15, at 5:30 P.M. at the Boys & Girls Club on University Ave.

We talked with Rod Goldhahn, president of Green Bay Police & Fire Commission, about why the commission decided to hold listening sessions this time -- it only took comments in writing before hiring Smith -- the feedback its received so far, and how people can continue to offer input and ask questions after the listening sessions are over.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees down on Green Bay's Eliza Street during a thunderstorm on July 14, 2021
Some without power Thursday morning after strong storms
Corey Brewer, 38, faces multiple charges after police say a woman left notes on bathroom...
Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors
Sheriff’s Department recommending charges for parents of Taylor County toddler killed by train
Flooding on Dewey Street in Manitowoc.
Flood warning continues for Manitowoc River
Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
How did police nab a Wisconsin man accused of driving to Ohio for sex with girl and her mother?

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Supreme Court takes up redistricting lawsuit
Officials in Minnesota say they’re finding more giant goldfish in waterways.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Dangerous goldfish
Giant goldfish pulled from Minnesota lake
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Bezos sending oldest, youngest astronauts into space
Green Bay Police & Fire Commission holds a public meeting for input on the selection of the...
INTERVIEW: Public input on Green Bay's police chief