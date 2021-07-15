How police nabbed a Wisconsin man accused of driving to Ohio for sex with girl, 8

WARNING: Some readers will find details in this story disturbing.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Christopher Halcomb is behind bars after his arrest Monday for what authorities describe as an attempt to have sex with an 8-year-old girl and her mother.

They also say the 41-year-old drove all the way from Sheboygan, Wisconsin—450 miles—to do it.

New details shed light on how Halcomb got on the radar of law enforcement and what sort of disturbing acts he had planned for his would-be victims.

Originally the narrative was unclear on whether the mother and daughter really existed. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday Halcomb began chatting with an undercover agent whom he only believed to be the mother of an 8-year-old and that the case progressed from there.

Not so, authorities clarified on Wednesday.

Mary Braun is a Cincinnati police detective on the Regional Electronics and Computer Investigations Unit. She says Halcomb met a real woman from Cheviot online, and that’s where the case began.

“He eventually moved the conversation to seeing if he could have sex with her 8-year-old,” Braun said.

That’s when the mother went to the police and the RECI unit took over the chat.

“Just saying they want to have sex with a child is not necessarily illegal,” Braun said. “It’s ridiculous. But it’s not illegal.”

In order to press charges, authorities needed Halcomb to follow through on his stated intentions. That’s why they had him agree to meet at a Sharonville hotel and bring certain items with him.

On his way, Braun says Holcomb stopped at a sex shop in Downtown Cincinnati as well as a grocery store.

“That was a running thing in the chats, of ‘birthing an eggplant,’” Braun said.

Doug Todd is another detective on the RECI unit. He says authorities can never suggest ideas like the above because it would constitute entrapment.

“You have to let them do the requesting of certain items, the requesting of the sexual acts,” Todd said.

In the end, Todd was just happy the case ended in an arrest.

“I was so thankful that it was us at the hotel and not actually a mom with a kid,” he said. “It was just thinking, ‘If this wasn’t us, he would really be having sex with this kid.’” .

Halcomb is charged with attempted rape and importuning, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $200,000 cash bond.

RECI is continuing to investigate to determine whether Halcomb has a history of child sex crimes.

