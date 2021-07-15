How much did you get? Rainfall totals for July 14-15

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three-to-six inches of rain fell in areas of Northeast Wisconsin between July 14 and 15, causing flooding and high waters in some communities.

The National Weather Service has compiled rainfall totals for central and eastern Wisconsin. The reports come from the NWS, trained spotters and media. They may differ from the totals in your backyard rain gauges.

We’ve listed the reports by county with communities from highest to lowest totals. If a community was listed more than once, we published the highest total.

Brown County

Denmark 2.79 in

Green Bay 2.74 in

Green Bay Airport 2.11 in

Wrightstown 2.04 in

De Pere 2.00 in

Champion 1.94 in

Suamico 1.73 in

Calumet County

Chilton 4.70 in

Brillion 4.62 in

Hilbert 3.71 in

New Holstein 2.94 in

Darboy 2.70 in

Forest Junction 2.63 in

Menasha 2.56 in

Door County

Potawatomi State Park 2.02 in

Brussels 1.95 in

Forestville 1.79 in

Sturgeon Bay Exp Farm 1.68 in

Carlsville 1.52 in

Baileys Harbor 1.21 in

Fish Creek 1.05 in

Ephraim 0.89 in

Ellison Bay 0.89 in

Sister Bay 0.83 in

Washington Island 0.82 in

Florence County

Spread Eagle 1.70 in

Forest County

Argonne 0.73 in

Crandon 0.41 in

Wabeno 0.39 in

Kewaunee County

Casco 2.76 in

Kewaunee 2.65 in

Luxemburg 2.52 in

Rankin 1.38 in

Langlade County

White Lake 0.89 in

Summit Lake 0.75 in

Antigo 0.70 in

Lincoln County

Tomahawk 0.90 in

Merrill 0.79 in

Spirit Falls 0.60 in

Manitowoc County

Whitelaw 5.38 in

Two Rivers 4.90 in

Manitowoc Airport 4.83 in

Mishicot 4.30 in

Manitowoc 4.17 in

Millhome 4.13 in

Brillion 3.83 in

Shoto 3.70 in

Reedsville 2.42 in

Marathon County

Wausau 1.24 in

Dancy 1.14 in

Moon 0.95 in

Mosinee 0.93 in

Weston 0.85 in

Stratford 0.81 in

Evergreen 0.77 in

Knowlton 0.61 in

Athens 0.50 in

Marinette County

Peshtigo 1.18 in

Menominee 0.97 in

Athelstane 0.65 in

Wausaukee 0.63 in

Marinette 0.51 in

Amberg 0.47 in

Crivitz 0.46 in

Menominee County

Keshena 0.65 in

Oconto County

Pulaski 2.19 in

Oconto Airport 1.42 in

Mountain 0.59 in

Breed 0.56 in

Suring 0.55 in

Townsend 0.48 in

Lakewood 0.35 in

Oneida County

Hazelhurst 1.40 in

Mc Naughton 1.09 in

Bradley 1.06 in

Tomahawk 0.88 in

Rhinelander Airport 0.80 in

Lac Du Flambeau 0.70 in

Rhinelander 0.67 in

Minocqua 0.34 in

Arbor Vitae - Woodruff 0.21 in

Outagamie County

Stephensville 2.71 in

Shiocton 2.66 in

Black Creek 2.56 in

Seymour 2.49 in

Kaukauna 2.47 in

New London 2.37 in

Grand Chute 2.33 in

Appleton 2.22 in

Mackville 2.06 in

Greenville 1.74 in

Portage County

Almond 3.12 in

Amherst 2.62 in

Plover 2.38 in

Rosholt 1.25 in

Stevens Point 1.20 in

Rudolph 1.06 in

Stevens Point Airport 0.94 in

Shawano County

Pulaski 2.07 in

Shawano 1.70 in

Pella 1.54 in

Cecil 1.39 in

Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation 1.02 in

Vilas County

Eagle River 0.50 in

Phelps 0.35 in

St Germain 0.24 in

Winchester 0.20 in

Boulder Junction 0.20 in

Lac Du Flambeau 0.17 in

Arbor Vitae-Johnson Lake 0.15 in

Manitowish Waters 0.13 in

Waupaca County

Waupaca 3.39 in

Ogdensburg 2.45 in

Clintonville 2.41 in

New London 2.25 in

Lind Center 2.11 in

Clintonville Airport 0.81 in

Waushara County

Berlin 4.58 in

Wautoma 3.64 in

Hancock 3.05 in

Winnebago County

Oshkosh 4.50 in

Omro 4.22 in

Winneconne 3.39 in

Oshkosh Airport 3.34 in

Winnebago 3.11 in

Neenah 2.55 in

Larsen 2.12 in

Menasha 0.91 in

Wood County

Wisconsin Rapids 2.60 in

New Rome 2.58 in

Pittsville 2.25 in

Wisconsin Rapids Airport 2.16 in

Kellner 2.10 in

Port Edwards 2.03 in

Babcock 1.83 in

Vesper 1.65 in

Hewitt 1.25 in

Rudolph 1.11 in

