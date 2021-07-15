Advertisement

How much did you get? Rainfall totals for July 14-15

Flooding in Oshkosh at 9th and Ohio. July 15, 2021
Flooding in Oshkosh at 9th and Ohio. July 15, 2021(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three-to-six inches of rain fell in areas of Northeast Wisconsin between July 14 and 15, causing flooding and high waters in some communities.

The National Weather Service has compiled rainfall totals for central and eastern Wisconsin. The reports come from the NWS, trained spotters and media. They may differ from the totals in your backyard rain gauges.

We’ve listed the reports by county with communities from highest to lowest totals. If a community was listed more than once, we published the highest total.

Brown County

  • Denmark 2.79 in
  • Green Bay 2.74 in
  • Green Bay Airport 2.11 in
  • Wrightstown 2.04 in
  • De Pere 2.00 in
  • Champion 1.94 in
  • Suamico 1.73 in

Calumet County

  • Chilton 4.70 in
  • Brillion 4.62 in
  • Hilbert 3.71 in
  • New Holstein 2.94 in
  • Darboy 2.70 in
  • Forest Junction 2.63 in
  • Menasha 2.56 in

Door County

  • Potawatomi State Park 2.02 in
  • Brussels 1.95 in
  • Forestville 1.79 in
  • Sturgeon Bay Exp Farm 1.68 in
  • Carlsville 1.52 in
  • Baileys Harbor 1.21 in
  • Fish Creek 1.05 in
  • Ephraim 0.89 in
  • Ellison Bay 0.89 in
  • Sister Bay 0.83 in
  • Washington Island 0.82 in

Florence County

  • Spread Eagle 1.70 in

Forest County

  • Argonne 0.73 in
  • Crandon 0.41 in
  • Wabeno 0.39 in

Kewaunee County

  • Casco 2.76 in
  • Kewaunee 2.65 in
  • Luxemburg 2.52 in
  • Rankin 1.38 in

Langlade County

  • White Lake 0.89 in
  • Summit Lake 0.75 in
  • Antigo 0.70 in

Lincoln County

  • Tomahawk 0.90 in
  • Merrill 0.79 in
  • Spirit Falls 0.60 in

Manitowoc County

  • Whitelaw 5.38 in
  • Two Rivers 4.90 in
  • Manitowoc Airport 4.83 in
  • Mishicot 4.30 in
  • Manitowoc 4.17 in
  • Millhome 4.13 in
  • Brillion 3.83 in
  • Shoto 3.70 in
  • Reedsville 2.42 in

Marathon County

  • Wausau 1.24 in
  • Dancy 1.14 in
  • Moon 0.95 in
  • Mosinee 0.93 in
  • Weston 0.85 in
  • Stratford 0.81 in
  • Evergreen 0.77 in
  • Knowlton 0.61 in
  • Athens 0.50 in

Marinette County

  • Peshtigo 1.18 in
  • Menominee 0.97 in
  • Athelstane 0.65 in
  • Wausaukee 0.63 in
  • Marinette 0.51 in
  • Amberg 0.47 in
  • Crivitz 0.46 in

Menominee County

  • Keshena 0.65 in

Oconto County

  • Pulaski 2.19 in
  • Oconto Airport 1.42 in
  • Mountain 0.59 in
  • Breed 0.56 in
  • Suring 0.55 in
  • Townsend 0.48 in
  • Lakewood 0.35 in

Oneida County

  • Hazelhurst 1.40 in
  • Mc Naughton 1.09 in
  • Bradley 1.06 in
  • Tomahawk 0.88 in
  • Rhinelander Airport 0.80 in
  • Lac Du Flambeau 0.70 in
  • Rhinelander 0.67 in
  • Minocqua 0.34 in
  • Arbor Vitae - Woodruff 0.21 in

Outagamie County

  • Stephensville 2.71 in
  • Shiocton 2.66 in
  • Black Creek 2.56 in
  • Seymour 2.49 in
  • Kaukauna 2.47 in
  • New London 2.37 in
  • Grand Chute 2.33 in
  • Appleton 2.22 in
  • Mackville 2.06 in
  • Greenville 1.74 in

Portage County

  • Almond 3.12 in
  • Amherst 2.62 in
  • Plover 2.38 in
  • Rosholt 1.25 in
  • Stevens Point 1.20 in
  • Rudolph 1.06 in
  • Stevens Point Airport 0.94 in

Shawano County

  • Pulaski 2.07 in
  • Shawano 1.70 in
  • Pella 1.54 in
  • Cecil 1.39 in
  • Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation 1.02 in

Vilas County

  • Eagle River 0.50 in
  • Phelps 0.35 in
  • St Germain 0.24 in
  • Winchester 0.20 in
  • Boulder Junction 0.20 in
  • Lac Du Flambeau 0.17 in
  • Arbor Vitae-Johnson Lake 0.15 in
  • Manitowish Waters 0.13 in

Waupaca County

  • Waupaca 3.39 in
  • Ogdensburg 2.45 in
  • Clintonville 2.41 in
  • New London 2.25 in
  • Lind Center 2.11 in
  • Clintonville Airport 0.81 in

Waushara County

  • Berlin 4.58 in
  • Wautoma 3.64 in
  • Hancock 3.05 in

Winnebago County

  • Oshkosh 4.50 in
  • Omro 4.22 in
  • Winneconne 3.39 in
  • Oshkosh Airport 3.34 in
  • Winnebago 3.11 in
  • Neenah 2.55 in
  • Larsen 2.12 in
  • Menasha 0.91 in

Wood County

  • Wisconsin Rapids 2.60 in
  • New Rome 2.58 in
  • Pittsville 2.25 in
  • Wisconsin Rapids Airport 2.16 in
  • Kellner 2.10 in
  • Port Edwards 2.03 in
  • Babcock 1.83 in
  • Vesper 1.65 in
  • Hewitt 1.25 in
  • Rudolph 1.11 in

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

