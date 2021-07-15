Advertisement

HIGH WATER LIKELY SUBSIDES AS DRIER PATTERN KICKS IN

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Even though overnight thunderstorms are gone, we’re seeing the effects of flash flooding across east-central Wisconsin. A large swath of 3-6″ of rainfall came down last night from the Fox Cities, east into Calumet and Manitowoc counties. There are many reports of flooded basements and standing water on roads. You’re most likely to encounter high water in low-lying spots and areas of poor drainage. If you’re traveling through east-central Wisconsin this afternoon, be alert to possible detours due to water on the roads. Look for a gradual improvement throughout the rest of the day as dry weather is expected.

As yesterday’s weathermaker pulls away from us, clouds will decrease across the area as we go into the evening. Skies will be partly cloudy for the rest of the afternoon with thicker clouds over the Fox Valley and southern lakeshore. Otherwise, highs will be close to 80 degrees this afternoon. You’ll also notice a north breeze ... With some patience, that north wind will bring us a modest drop in the humidity, but not until later tonight and into your Friday.

The weather ahead looks mostly dry and quiet. We’ll see plenty of sunshine into the weekend. Friday and Saturday’s temperatures will be seasonable for the middle of July, but some heat and humidity will build early next week. Rain chances over the next 7 days look very slim.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: N/NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

AFTERNOON: High water likely subsiding. Turning partly cloudy. More sun farther NORTH. Warm and a bit humid. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Clear skies in the Northwoods. High clouds farther SOUTH. Not as humid. LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Plenty of sun. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Tons of sunshine. Warm but not humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: More sunshine. Warmer and more humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as hot, but still humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. Stray t’shower? HIGH: 82

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees down on Green Bay's Eliza Street during a thunderstorm on July 14, 2021
Some without power Thursday morning after strong storms
Corey Brewer, 38, faces multiple charges after police say a woman left notes on bathroom...
Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors
Sheriff’s Department recommending charges for parents of Taylor County toddler killed by train
Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
How did police nab a Wisconsin man accused of driving to Ohio for sex with girl and her mother?
Flooding on Dewey Street in Manitowoc.
Flood warning continues for Manitowoc River

Latest News

July 15 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry stretch
Flooding in Oshkosh at 9th and Ohio. July 15, 2021
How much did you get? Rainfall totals for July 14-15
July 15 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High waters in some areas
First Alert Weather
HIGH WATER ACROSS EAST-CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS MORNING