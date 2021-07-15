HIGH WATER LIKELY SUBSIDES AS DRIER PATTERN KICKS IN

Even though overnight thunderstorms are gone, we’re seeing the effects of flash flooding across east-central Wisconsin. A large swath of 3-6″ of rainfall came down last night from the Fox Cities, east into Calumet and Manitowoc counties. There are many reports of flooded basements and standing water on roads. You’re most likely to encounter high water in low-lying spots and areas of poor drainage. If you’re traveling through east-central Wisconsin this afternoon, be alert to possible detours due to water on the roads. Look for a gradual improvement throughout the rest of the day as dry weather is expected.

As yesterday’s weathermaker pulls away from us, clouds will decrease across the area as we go into the evening. Skies will be partly cloudy for the rest of the afternoon with thicker clouds over the Fox Valley and southern lakeshore. Otherwise, highs will be close to 80 degrees this afternoon. You’ll also notice a north breeze ... With some patience, that north wind will bring us a modest drop in the humidity, but not until later tonight and into your Friday.

The weather ahead looks mostly dry and quiet. We’ll see plenty of sunshine into the weekend. Friday and Saturday’s temperatures will be seasonable for the middle of July, but some heat and humidity will build early next week. Rain chances over the next 7 days look very slim.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: N/NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

AFTERNOON: High water likely subsiding. Turning partly cloudy. More sun farther NORTH. Warm and a bit humid. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Clear skies in the Northwoods. High clouds farther SOUTH. Not as humid. LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Plenty of sun. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Tons of sunshine. Warm but not humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: More sunshine. Warmer and more humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as hot, but still humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. Stray t’shower? HIGH: 82

