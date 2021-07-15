HIGH WATER ACROSS EAST-CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS MORNING

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... Even though overnight thunderstorms are gone, we’re seeing the effects of flash flooding across east-central Wisconsin. A large swath of 3-6″ of rainfall came down last night from the Fox Cities, east into Calumet and Manitowoc counties. There are many reports of flooded basements and standing water on roads. You’re most likely to encounter high water in low-lying spots and areas of poor drainage. If you’re traveling through east-central Wisconsin, be alert to possible detours due to water on the roads. With drier weather today, look for a gradual improvement into the midday.

Meanwhile, as our weathermaker pulls away from us, clouds will decrease across the area. Skies will turn mostly sunny across the Northwoods, with more of a partly sunny sky south of Green Bay. Otherwise, it’s still going to be warm and a bit humid with highs close to 80 degrees. You’ll also notice a north breeze today... With some patience, that north wind will bring us a modest drop in the humidity, but not until later tonight and into your Friday.

The weather ahead looks mostly dry and quiet. We’ll see plenty of sunshine into the weekend. Friday and Saturday’s temperatures will be seasonable for the middle of July, but some heat and humidity will build early next week. With highs close to 90 degrees on Monday, a few spotty thunderstorms could pop up.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: N 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Early high water across east-central Wisconsin. Turning partly cloudy. More sun farther NORTH. Warm and a bit humid. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Clear skies in the Northwoods. High clouds farther SOUTH. Not as humid. LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Sunny NORTH. A few clouds SOUTH. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Tons of sunshine. Toasty warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: More sunshine. Warmer and more humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. A SLIGHT chance of a late thunderstorm. HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as hot, but still humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. HIGH: 79

