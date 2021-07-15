Advertisement

Green Bay bishop says Catholics will be obligated to attend Sunday mass in August

Interior of St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in downtown Green Bay (WBAY file photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The bishop of the Diocese of Green Bay says Catholics will once again be obligated to attend Sunday mass starting the weekend of August 14-15.

The bishop lifted the obligation to attend services on weekends during the pandemic. In announcing he’s reinstating the obligation, Bishop David Ricken wrote, “Because we truly love God, and strive to be missionary disciples, we would want to spend time with Him, to worship, praise and adore Him. The Sunday Mass is the most complete way we can do this.”

Bishop Ricken says the obligation does not apply to someone who is sick or been in contact with someone who’s been sick, or if attending places of worship could jeopardize their health or the health of others; if someone is frail due to age or illness; if someone is physically or morally prevented from worshiping for a serious reason; or if there is severe weather.

Ricken says those who can’t meet the obligation to attend services should still keep the day holy by spending time in prayer, reading scripture, and taking part in acts of charity.

The Diocese of Green Bay covers 16 counties in Northeast Wisconsin and serves 324,000 Catholics.

