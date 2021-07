FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire Rescue crews rescued a dog from the Fond du Lac River Thursday morning.

At 7:15 a.m., the department was called to the area of Forest and Macy. They received a report that a dog had fallen into the river.

Rescue 471 responded and got the pup out of the water.

The dog was reunited with its owner.

