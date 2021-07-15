Advertisement

Flash flooding reported in Northeast Wisconsin

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN, Wis. (WBAY) - There are reports of flooding after strong storms produced heavy rain Wednesday.

Valders Fire Rescue says the village is experiencing heavy flooding Thursday morning. Manhole covers are coming up.

“Please do not drive through any standing water and avoid the areas until the water recedes,” reads a post on the department’s Facebook page.

In Oshkosh, high water was reported at W. American Drive between Irish & Dublin; Murdock and Harrison; W. 9th and Dakota; Westhaven Drive near the golf course; and South Park and W. 20th.

Action 2 News viewer Eric Tesch showed us his flooded basement in Oshkosh.

Eric Tesch shows us his flooded basement. July 15, 2021
Eric Tesch shows us his flooded basement. July 15, 2021(WBAY)
Flooding in Oshkosh at 9th and Ohio. July 15, 2021
Flooding in Oshkosh at 9th and Ohio. July 15, 2021(WBAY)

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Calumet, Manitowoc and Winnebago Counties. It’s scheduled to be in effect until 6 a.m.

“Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Oshkosh, Manitowoc, Chilton, Brillion, Cleveland, Valders, St. Nazianz, Two Creeks, Camp Rokilio Scout Camp, St Anna, High Cliff State Park, Two Rivers, Harrison, Kiel, New Holstein, Sherwood, Newton and Cato. Runoff from the heavy rains will continue, and it will take a little while for standing water to subside. In addition, occasional light rain and drizzle may linger for another hour or two before ending,” reads the warning.

