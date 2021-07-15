Advertisement

Five Brewers represented at 2021 MLB All-Star Game

Peralta shines in 7th inning striking out the side
The grounds crews prepares the field prior to the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13,...
The grounds crews prepares the field prior to the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Adriana Torres
Published: Jul. 14, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Milwaukee Brewers were well represented in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver with five players.

Corbin Burnes pitched two innings, allowed four hits, two earned runs and one home run. He got the loss on the night at Coors Field as the National League lost to the American League 5-2. This was the AL’s eight straight win in All-Star Games.

Freddy Peralta had much better luck in the seventh inning. The Brewers pitcher struck out all three batters he faced.

The Brewers third available pitcher, Josh Hader, did not pitch in the game. Brandon Woodruff was also in attendance but did not pitch.

At the plate, Brewers had Omar Narváez representing Milwaukee. The catcher hit an infield single and went 1-2 in his at-bat appearances.

Burnes, Peralta and Narváez were among the 42 first-time All-Stars.

