WATCH LIVE: DOT giving update on Mason Street Bridge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is providing an update on the Mason Street Bridge in Green Bay.

The bridge has been stuck in the upright position since July 6. The DOT has been investigating the cause of the bridge malfunction and working on repairs.

The DOT has been unable to give a timeline for bridge repair. The issue is believed to be related a dislodged gear.

“We still just know that gear is misaligned and we haven’t gotten to the correcting of that,” DOT Northeast Region Maintenance Supervisor Scott Nelson told us last week.

The Mason Street Bridge is heavily traveled. The DOT’s latest data showed an average of almost 39,000 vehicles drove across the bridge every day in 2017.

Drivers have been forced to find other ways across the Fox River, including the Walnut Street Bridge and the Main Street Bridge. Boats and trains often cause major backups.

