DCI: Gas station homicide suspect attempted several carjackings, shot himself after shootout with deputy

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation says a man who shot and killed a gas station patron in Racine County attempted carjackings at two stations.

Suspect John McCarthy, 32, Hartland, shot and killed 22-year-old Anthony Griger of Elkhorn at the Pilot Gas Station on Highway K in Franksville Tuesday.

DCI says McCarthy later exchanged fire with a deputy in plainclothes. Both McCarthy and the deputy were struck by gunfire. McCarthy then shot himself in the head, according to DCI.

McCarthy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The deputy has not been identified. He is expected to survive his injuries.

On July 13, at about 7:30 a.m., McCarthy shot and killed Anthony Griger while Griger was filling his vehicle with gas at the Pilot station. McCarthy tried to leave in Griger’s vehicle, but couldn’t get it to work.

McCarthy then attempted to carjack another vehicle, but the driver got away. McCarthy fired several shots at that driver’s vehicle as they fled. The driver was not hurt.

McCarthy then got into his own vehicle and drove to the Mobile Gas Station on Highway K in Franksville. That’s about two miles away from the initial scene at the Pilot Gas Station. He approached a man filling his gas tank and attempted another carjacking. That person was the plainclothes deputy. The deputy was in an unmarked car. Gunfire was exchanged before McCarthy shot himself in the head, according to DCI.

DCI is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting at the Mobil Gas Station.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the carjacking and homicide at the Pilot Gas Station.

DCI says all law enforcement are cooperating with the investigation.

