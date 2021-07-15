COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity high in 15 counties

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the spread of the virus is high in 15 counties, up from just 2 counties a week ago. These include Dodge, Florence, Manitowoc, Outagamie and Sheboygan counties in WBAY’s viewing area, as well as Columbia, Dane, Eau Claire, Iron, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Rock, Sauk, Washington and Waukesha counties. High activity means at least 30.4 positive tests per 100,000 population, and a case increase of 128% or more from the previous two-week period.

The disease activity is low in 13 counties, down from 18 last week. Virus activity is moderate in the remaining 44 counties.

Reports from vaccinators around the state show a surge in people completing their vaccination regimen. While people getting a dose for the first time increased by 3,211, vaccinators reported 23,523 more people completing their vaccinations than Wednesday’s total. That’s the highest one-day increase in completed vaccinations since May 13, not counting Mondays since the state stopped updating data on weekends.

That raises the percentage of Wisconsinites who are fully vaccinated four-tenths of a percentage point to 48.5% since Wednesday, for a total 2,826,449 fully vaccinated.

That’s out of 50.9% of Wisconsin residents who started or finished their vaccination regimen, or 2,964,587 people.

Counting only ages 18 and up, 61.8% of the state’s adults have received a vaccine and 59.1% are fully vaccinated.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 30.5% received a dose (+1.2)/26.3% completed (+1.3)

16-17: 40.6% received a dose (+2.6)/37.1% completed (+2.6)

18-24: 43.2% received a dose (+0.7)/39.7% completed (+0.8)

25-34: 47.9% received a dose (+0.3)/45.0% completed (+0.6)

35-44: 55.8% received a dose (+0.0)/53.0% completed (+0.3)

45-54: 58.0% received a dose (+0.5)/55.4% completed (+0.8)

55-64: 68.3% received a dose (+0.4)/65.8% completed (+0.7)

65+: 83.4% received a dose (-1.7)/81.4% completed (-0.6)

Vaccination reports by county also reflect the surge in people completing their vaccine regimen. Eleven of the 19 counties we’re tracking saw no increase in the percentage of residents getting vaccinated. That wasn’t the case for residents who are completing their vaccinations, ranging from an increase of one-tenth of a point in Menominee to half a percent point in Outagamie County. So far, only Brown, Door, Menominee and Outagamie counties have more than 50% of their residents vaccinated. Door County stands alone in the majority of its population being fully vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (THURSDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 50.8% (+0.1) 48.8% (+0.4) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 45.8% (+0.0) 43.9% (+0.3) Dodge (87,839) 40.8% (+0.1) 39.1% (+0.2) Door (27,668) (NE) 66.3% (+0.0) 64.3% (+0.4) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 43.5% (+0.0) 41.8% (+0.2) Forest (9,004) 41.9% (+0.0) 40.5% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 44.1% (+0.0) 42.4% (+0.2) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 44.7% (+0.1) 43.1% (+0.4) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 41.4% (+0.1) 40.2% (+0.3) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 47.8% (+0.1) 45.9% (+0.2) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 41.9% (+0.0) 40.1% (+0.2) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 52.5% (+0.1) 48.9% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 42.4% (+0.0) 41.0% (+0.2) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 50.6% (+0.0) 48.5% (+0.5) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 37.4% (+0.0) 35.8% (+0.2) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 49.3% (+0.0) 47.4% (+0.4) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 43.7% (+0.1) 42.1% (+0.4) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 36.0% (+0.0) 34.8% (+0.2) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 48.8% (+0.1) 46.7% (+0.3) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 233,773 (49.3%) (+0.1) 224,797 (47.4%) (+0.3) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 259,123 (47.1%) (+0.0) 248,518 (45.2%) (+0.4) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,964,587 (50.9%) (+0.0) 2,826.449 (48.5%) (+0.4)

The average of new coronavirus cases slipped from 139 to 138 cases per day. That’s in spite of the tests confirming 201 new cases, but a day with more than 200 cases, last Thursday, is no longer counted in the 7-day average.

The positivity rate rose from 1.7% to 1.8% after holding steady for two days. That’s the percentage of all COVID-19 virus tests that are coming back positive. State health officials often said they considered a positivity rate below 3 percent as an indicator the virus is being managed -- but it also matters which direction it’s trending. It’s up more than a full percentage point since the end of June. The last time the positivity rate was this high was at the end of May.

A death in Manitowoc County was reported to the state, bringing COVID-19′s death toll to 7,366. That death occurred in the past 30 days. The state is still averaging 2 deaths per day over the past week, and the death rate is still 1.20% of all known cases.

DHS numbers show 56 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized since Wednesday morning, above our estimated 7-day average of 35 hospital admissions per day. As of Wednesday, the latest figures available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported there were 97 COVID-19 patients among the state’s hospitals, with 28 in intensive care units. Northeast health care region hospital were treating 8 of those patients, including 2 in ICU. Fox Valley-area hospitals were treating 2 patients for COVID-19, neither of them in intensive care.

February 5, 2020, to July 15, 2021

614,413 confirmed coronavirus cases

32,636 hospitalizations (5%)

7,366 deaths (1.20%)

2,717 cases still active (<1%)

603,956 considered recovered (98%)

Health officials encourage people to continue mitigation efforts if they’re not vaccinated, including wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing. There’s debate in the medical community about whether vaccinated people should continue these mitigation efforts, too, saying there’s no harm but potential benefits in doing so.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 32,010 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (256 deaths)

Calumet – 5,855 cases (+1) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,414 cases (59 deaths)*

Dodge – 12,031 cases (+2) (177 deaths)

Door – 2,635 cases (+1) (26 deaths)

Florence - 456 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,641 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (129 deaths)

Forest - 967 cases (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,063 cases (23 deaths)*

Green Lake - 1,618 cases (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 992 cases (43 deaths)*

Kewaunee – 2,379 cases (27 deaths)

Langlade - 2,055 cases (+1) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,665 cases (+1) (76 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 4,240 cases (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,803 cases (41 deaths) *

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,548 cases (+1) (61 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,897 cases (+4) (223 deaths)

Shawano – 4,759 cases (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,917 cases (152 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,983 cases (+5) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,223 cases (+1) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,403 cases (+2) (202 deaths)

* As of July 2, Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not update reports on weekends.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.