A CHANCE TO DRY OUT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Flooding concerns continue near the EAST RIVER in Brown County... Be on the lookout for rising water.

See area rainfall totals here: https://www.wbay.com/2021/07/15/how-much-did-you-get-rainfall-totals-july-14-15/

Meanwhile, clear to partly cloudy skies overnight with some patchy fog expected. Any morning fog Friday gives way to a good deal of sun and comfortable conditions. We’ll see plenty of sunshine into the weekend. Friday and Saturday’s temperatures will be seasonable for the middle of July, but some heat and humidity will build early next week. Rain chances over the next 7 days look very slim.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Clear skies in the Northwoods. High clouds farther SOUTH. Patchy fog. Not as humid. LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Patchy fog early. Scattered clouds. Plenty of sun. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Tons of sunshine. Warm but not humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: More sunshine. Warmer and more humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. A stray t’shower? HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: A stray T’shower? Mostly sunny. Not as hot, but still humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. Stray t’shower? HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray T’shower Later? HIGH: 84

