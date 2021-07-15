Bucks release details Game 5 watch party inside Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - You’ll want to act quick if you’d like to attend an indoor watch party this Saturday at Fiserv Forum as the Bucks take on the Suns in Phoenix.

According to the Milwaukee Bucks, both indoor watch parties for Games 1 and 2 sold out, and had a combined attendance of 18,000 fans.

Tickets for Saturday’s watch party are now available, and are $10.

Doors open at 7 p.m..

Meanwhile, anyone wanting to attend the outdoor watch party at the Fiserv Forum plaza is asked to RSVP ahead of time.

Gates for the outdoor parties open at 6 p.m.

Tipoff for Saturday’s game, which is in Phoenix, is at 8 p.m.

You can also catch the game, which airs on WBAY-TV, the home of this year’s NBA Finals.

