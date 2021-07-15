Advertisement

Bucks release details Game 5 watch party inside Fiserv Forum

History in the making at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum
History in the making at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - You’ll want to act quick if you’d like to attend an indoor watch party this Saturday at Fiserv Forum as the Bucks take on the Suns in Phoenix.

According to the Milwaukee Bucks, both indoor watch parties for Games 1 and 2 sold out, and had a combined attendance of 18,000 fans.

Tickets for Saturday’s watch party are now available, and are $10.

Doors open at 7 p.m..

CLICK HERE to buy your tickets for the indoor party.

RELATED: Bucks’ NBA Finals watch parties draw fans from across the country, globe

Meanwhile, anyone wanting to attend the outdoor watch party at the Fiserv Forum plaza is asked to RSVP ahead of time by CLICKING HERE.

Gates for the outdoor parties open at 6 p.m.

Tipoff for Saturday’s game, which is in Phoenix, is at 8 p.m.

You can also catch the game, which airs on WBAY-TV, the home of this year’s NBA Finals.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Man “viciously executed” victim at Wisconsin gas station
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Judge Scott Woldt
Supreme Court suspends Winnebago County judge for 7 days without pay
Corey Brewer, 38, faces multiple charges after police say a woman left notes on bathroom...
Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors
Toonen Properties will take over a development project at the old site of JBS Packerland...
New developer set to take over apartment project on Green Bay’s east side

Latest News

Village of Oakfield plans several events to commemorate 1996 tornado
Village of Oakfield plans several events to commemorate 1996 tornado
Green Bay Restaurant Week starts Thursday, July 15
Green Bay Restaurant Week starts Thursday, July 15
Severe weather recap
Severe weather recap
Trees down on Green Bay's Eliza Street during a thunderstorm on July 14, 2021
7 PM UPDATE: First round of thunderstorms brings gusty winds, hail