Bucks Finals crowd: Kareem and legends, Za’Darius Smith and Sheryl Crow

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Bucks royalty received a lot of love Wednesday during the Bucks-Suns NBA Finals Game 4.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, Bob Dandridge and Jon McGlocklin were in attendance at Fiserv Forum. They were members of the 1971 Bucks NBA Championship Team. The crowd gave these legends a standing ovation.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, Bob Dandridge and Jon McGlocklin from the 1971 NBA Championship Team are in attendance and received a standing ovation!! pic.twitter.com/djEztybY3R — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 15, 2021

The modern day Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 109-103 in Game 4. The series is tied 2-2 as the teams prepare to face off Saturday in Phoenix. Watch Game 5 July 17 at 8 p.m. on WBAY.

Bucks legend Michael Redd was also in attendance.

Bucks Legend Michael Redd is at @FiservForum!! pic.twitter.com/oKSq1JDlrg — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 15, 2021

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith got the crowd pumped up.

You already know @zadariussmith had to be in the arena for Game 4!! pic.twitter.com/9BIPhT2tSA — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 15, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks super fan Sheryl Crow was in the house.

Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle took in the game.

Dave Chappelle is in the building!! pic.twitter.com/IrGUlnFqwL — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 15, 2021

Actor Chris Tucker was excited to be there.

Chance the Rapper has been cheering on the Bucks throughout the series.

There was no sign of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but he tweeted his support.

2-2. # — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 15, 2021

