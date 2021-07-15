Advertisement

Bucks fans energize Mineshaft in Oshkosh

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -The Wisconsin Herd held another watch party Wednesday night as the Milwaukee Bucks battled the Phoenix Suns during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The party was for any fans who couldn’t make the trip to Milwaukee, and even before tipoff, fans at Mineshaft in Oshkosh were pumped.

“Oh my Got it’s amazing. There’s tons of people. It’s fun, there’s free giveaways. It’s awesome and it’s fun for the kids, it’s great” said Tina Schlagel of Oshkosh.

Not only was there a big crowd and a DJ from Milwaukee, but there were also free giveaways, including autographs and memorabilia from Giannis Antetokounmpo himself.

“Giannis is the best player out there,” said Bucks fan Mike Lens of Oshkosh. “Khris Middleton gotta contribute with Jrue, with Brooks and all those guys. Ports, they gotta play Portis more. I think personally they gotta play those guys and we got a shot.”

For the Herd, Wednesday’s party was a chance to show off their affiliation with the Bucks and energize their own local base. Officials announced the watch party earlier this week.

“It’s been about 20 months almost since the last time we played, until the next time we start play which is November, in the fall. And getting a little hint or taste of what fans can expect in the fall it’s perfect, we can’t wait to be back to playing,” said Steve Brandes, President of the Wisconsin Herd.

In addition, the owners of the Mineshaft jumped at the chance to host the event.

“Absolutely, when the Herd called me I thought it’s a win-win, and everybody is getting shirts and koozies and towels and things, so everybody is happy,” said Will Masters.

The Wisconsin Herd also hosted a watch party in Oshkosh for Game 2, although that party was held at DD’s BBQ Company. CLICK HERE for that story.

