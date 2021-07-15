All 3 suspects captured for attempted armed robbery in Valders

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - All 3 men who sought for an attempted armed robbery in Valders on July 7 are now in custody.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Chase Wagoner, of Glenbeulah, was arrested in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Wednesday. He’s in the Kent County Jail awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

Brayton Zimmerman, 21, of Mt. Calvary, was arrested by Fond du Lac County deputies. He was released after questioning.

Hunter Steiner, 22, of New Holstein, surrendered himself at the Manitowoc County Jail. He’s in custody in lieu of $50,000 cash bond.

The sheriff’s office says the night of July 7, three men went into an apartment on Christel Dr. with firearms and a crowbar and attacked two men inside the apartment. Both victims suffered “significant injuries” and were transported to a hospital.

Wagoner and Steiner are each charged with Attempted Armed Robbery, Burglary Armed with a dangerous Weapon, Aggravated Battery, and Possession of Burglarious Tools. Steiner is also charged with Bail Jumping.

The sheriff’s office expressed appreciation for citizens who provided tips to help find their suspects as well as the support of sheriff’s offices in Fond du Lac, Calumet and Sheboygan counties, U.S. Marshals, and the Grand Rapids Police Department.

