Advance Child Tax Credit starts hitting bank accounts Thursday

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - New monthly child tax credits started to hit bank accounts on Thursday, July 15. Some families will see monthly payments of up to $300 per child.

It’s part of the American Rescue Plan that was signed into law in March. It increases the overall child tax credit, expanding it to include children turning 17 this year and adds another annual $600 benefit per child under 6 years old.

The new, larger child tax credit will be distributed two ways. Half will be distributed in monthly payments between July and December. The other half of the credit can be claimed when you file your 2021 federal income tax return.

The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age six and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Eligible families will receive $300 monthly for each child under six and $250 per child ages 6-17.

Payments will be distributed the same way they were for the latest tax refund and stimulus payments.

“If you received a check in the mail for your refund, you’ll see a check monthly. If you received your refund in the form of an ACH [direct deposit] in your bank account, it will go directly into that same bank account,” Matt Suttner, a wealth manager with AEGIS, said.

Suttner said it’s important to understand the payments are not like stimulus checks.

The child tax credit is an advance payment of a credit that already exists. Though the credit amount has increased, taking advance payments will impact your federal income tax refund next year.

The IRS is using the information in your 2020 federal income tax return -- or your 2019 return, if that’s the most recent one processed -- to estimate advance child tax credit payments. If it turns out you didn’t qualify in 2021, you’ll have to settle up with the IRS later.

“If you receive these payments from the government and you do not qualify, you will be required to pay them back,” Suttner said.

To opt out for August and the rest of 2021, families must un-enroll at the IRS’ Child Tax Portal by August 2. The portal is also the place to check your eligibility.

