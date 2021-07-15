Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Dangerous goldfish

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has an update from the billionaire space race, where Jeff Bezos just announced the fourth astronaut for his Blue Origin flight. The rocket will carry the both the world’s oldest and youngest astronauts into space.

Also, a warning for goldfish owners: Don’t flush your fish.

Minnesota is dealing with a dangerous invasive species in its lakes -- not Asian carp, not zebra mussel, but household goldfish. Dumped in a lake without natural predators, goldfish can grow to the size of footballs. And any goldfish owner can tell you what dirty fish they are when they clean the tank.

Brad talks about what you can do with your unwanted goldfish in his 3 Brilliant Minutes.

