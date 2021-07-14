Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly appeals ruling it violated open records law

Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly is appealing a ruling that it violated the state open records law by refusing to release documents related to sexual harassment allegations against a former lawmaker.

The Assembly filed its notice of appeal to the June 30 ruling on Tuesday.

Dane County Circuit Judge Juan Colas ruled in favor of The Associated Press, the Wisconsin State Journal, The Capital Times and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in the case that was filed in March 2020.

The news outlets sued after then-Assembly Chief Clerk Pat Fuller denied their open records requests seeking copies of the complaint against then-state Rep. Staush Gruszynski, who represented Green Bay.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Man “viciously executed” victim at Wisconsin gas station
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Judge Scott Woldt
Supreme Court suspends Winnebago County judge for 7 days without pay
Corey Brewer, 38, faces multiple charges after police say a woman left notes on bathroom...
Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors
Toonen Properties will take over a development project at the old site of JBS Packerland...
New developer set to take over apartment project on Green Bay’s east side

Latest News

Republican Penterman wins special election for Wisconsin Assembly seat
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signs the state budget at Cumberland Elementary School, Thursday,...
Gov. Evers keeps schedule after possible COVID-19 exposure
polling place
Special election Tuesday to fill Wisconsin Assembly vacancy
Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes
Lt. Gov. Barnes receives college diploma 12 years later