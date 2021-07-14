Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe giving free donuts to customers in Bucks gear Wednesday

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local bakery is offering up free treats to people who wear Milwaukee Bucks gear in their stores on Wednesday, July 14.

Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe says people who wear a Milwaukee Bucks shirt or hat or other gear will receive a free donut.

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns Wednesday for Game 4 of the NBA Finals. You can watch the game on WBAY at 8 p.m.

The donut promotion is at all Uncle Mike’s locations. They have stores in De Pere, Suamico and Green Bay. CLICK HERE to find an Uncle Mike’s near you.

This promotion is only for Wednesday, July 14.

